Argus Research Upgrades McDonald's (MCD)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for McDonald's is $345.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $390.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of $327.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McDonald's is 25,383MM, a decrease of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,362 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald's. This is an decrease of 211 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.44%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 582,204K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,782K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,214K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,991K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 15.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,296K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,039K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,962K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 47.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,761K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 74.62% over the last quarter.

