Argus Research Upgrades Lyft (LYFT)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Lyft (NasdaqGS:LYFT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.49% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lyft is 15.46. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.49% from its latest reported closing price of 17.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft is 5,658MM, an increase of 28.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.21%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 321,253K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18,817K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,600K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,358K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 29.40% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,528K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479K shares, representing an increase of 21.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 16.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,319K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.