Argus Research Upgrades Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.44% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is 115.60. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from its latest reported closing price of 104.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is 15,355MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.22%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 122,554K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,884K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,959K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,660K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,388K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 83.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 10.82% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 3,900K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 31.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,581K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 62.01% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.