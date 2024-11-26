Argus Research Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,138 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHXT is 0.33%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 198,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,247K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,196K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,287K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,801K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 48.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,002K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,160K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 3.62% over the last quarter.

