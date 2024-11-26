Argus Research Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.30% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is $282.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $340.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from its latest reported closing price of $240.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 18,515MM, a decrease of 12.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHX is 0.33%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 198,451K shares. The put/call ratio of LHX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,247K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,196K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,287K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,801K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 48.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,012K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,002K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,160K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

L3Harris Technologies Background Information



L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

