Argus Research Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (DB:HRS)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (DB:HRS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.23% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 229,06 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 166,31 € to a high of 302,81 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from its latest reported closing price of 236,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 18,779MM, a decrease of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,137 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRS is 0.33%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 198,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,247K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,196K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,287K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,801K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,594K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 48.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,002K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,160K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

