Argus Research Upgrades Kinder Morgan (WBAG:KMI)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Kinder Morgan (WBAG:KMI) from Hold to Buy.

There are 2,136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.41%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 1,535,044K shares.

Bank Of America holds 63,900K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,053K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 73.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,141K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,316K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,736K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,234K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 5.42% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 46,196K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,406K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,013K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 0.09% over the last quarter.

