Argus Research Upgrades International Paper (XTRA:INP)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for International Paper (XTRA:INP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.24% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 44,91 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 37,51 € to a high of 52,71 €. The average price target represents an increase of 43.24% from its latest reported closing price of 31,35 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 20,914MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,541 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INP is 0.18%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 337,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 46,906K shares representing 13.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,136K shares , representing an increase of 54.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 139.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 14,215K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,082K shares , representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 72.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,008K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,696K shares , representing a decrease of 22.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 92.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,889K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,827K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,372K shares , representing a decrease of 28.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.