Argus Research Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 77.90. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 75.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 12,728MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1413 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.35%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.68% to 292,257K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company.

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 8,731K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,664K shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 25.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,134K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.