Argus Research Upgrades Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:IART) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is $26.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $21.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integra LifeSciences Holdings is 1,731MM, an increase of 7.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.14%, an increase of 32.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 94,686K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,284K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 24.11% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,932K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 19.33% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,430K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,618K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 88.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 778.25% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,578K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares , representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

