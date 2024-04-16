Argus Research Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of March 30, 2024, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is 430.11. The forecasts range from a low of 358.55 to a high of $517.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 400.88.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is 54,328MM, an increase of 16.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 43.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 198 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.51%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 268,996K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,380K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,412K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,317K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,215K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,013K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,674K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,712K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,339K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

