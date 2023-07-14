Argus Research Upgrades General Mills (GIS)

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is 83.82. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of 74.79.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 20,199MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2491 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.32%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 534,290K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 33,535K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,425K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,712K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,253K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.75% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 17,136K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,759K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,719K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 5.21% over the last quarter.

General Mills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

