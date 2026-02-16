Argus Research Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $62.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.09 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $62.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 27,218MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.38%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 1,384,892K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 63,881K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,258K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,194K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 3.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,766K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,930K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 37,354K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,462K shares , representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 73.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,495K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,544K shares , representing an increase of 65.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 153.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.