Argus Research Upgrades Fortive (FTV)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fortive is $62.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of $60.32 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,578MM, an increase of 55.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an decrease of 517 owner(s) or 39.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.09%, an increase of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 355,637K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 3.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 44,158K shares representing 14.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,596K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 20,208K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,046K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 19,228K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,484K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 13,154K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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