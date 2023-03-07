Argus Research Upgrades Draftkings (DKNG)

On March 7, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.72% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Draftkings is $24.53. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.72% from its latest reported closing price of $19.36.

The projected annual revenue for Draftkings is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Raine Capital holds 16,756K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 34.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,915K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 8.13% over the last quarter.

SherpaCapital holds 306K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 220K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 91.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 108K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 49.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draftkings. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 80.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 2.57%, an increase of 847.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.88% to 20,323K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

