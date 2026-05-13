Argus Research Upgrades Dow (DOW)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Dow (NYSE:DOW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dow is $43.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of $38.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dow is 55,268MM, an increase of 40.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow. This is an decrease of 264 owner(s) or 17.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOW is 0.10%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.88% to 588,090K shares. The put/call ratio of DOW is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 46,194K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 32,836K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company.

Pzena Investment Management holds 18,948K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,627K shares , representing a decrease of 45.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,419K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,632K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,104K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 80.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.