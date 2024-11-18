Argus Research Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NasdaqGS:CBRL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.30% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $48.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.30% from its latest reported closing price of $48.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,756MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.09%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 23,938K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,408K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company.

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,436K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,075K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 855K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares , representing a decrease of 116.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 53.75% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

