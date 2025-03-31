Argus Research Upgrades Corteva (BMV:CTVA)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Corteva (BMV:CTVA) from Hold to Buy.

There are 1,591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.34%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 698,944K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 23,461K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,810K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 23,372K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,731K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,646K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,604K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,131K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,383K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,704K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 8.91% over the last quarter.

