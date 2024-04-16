Argus Research Upgrades Constellation Brands (STZ)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of March 30, 2024, the average one-year price target for Constellation Brands is 301.42. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of 258.52.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Brands is 10,971MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 174,064K shares. The put/call ratio of STZ is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,381K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,013K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,317K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 13.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,906K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 17.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,948K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 13.46% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,921K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Constellation Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Brands mission is to build brands that people love because it believes sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth its dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks it takes to deliver more for its consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which it lives and works. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives its pursuit to deliver what's next. Today, it is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for its high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and its high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey. But it won't stop here. Its visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond.

