Argus Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet is 49.16. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of 45.35.

The projected annual revenue for Central Garden & Pet is 3,512MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.07%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.24% to 15,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 3.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2,821K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing an increase of 42.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 20.37% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,905K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing an increase of 50.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 834K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares , representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 33.21% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 802K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 645K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

