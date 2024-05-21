Argus Research Upgrades Brinker International (EAT)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.83% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is 54.94. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.83% from its latest reported closing price of 64.51.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,224MM, a decrease of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is -1.17%, an increase of 978.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.58% to 55,412K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,957K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,716K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 8.55% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,862K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,849K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 83.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,629K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

