Argus Research Upgrades Baker Hughes (LSE:0RR8)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Baker Hughes (LSE:0RR8) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baker Hughes is 44.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.29 GBX to a high of 55.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of 36.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baker Hughes is 27,622MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RR8 is 0.34%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,129,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,015K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,542K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RR8 by 82.27% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 46,059K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RR8 by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,592K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,768K shares , representing a decrease of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RR8 by 16.86% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,551K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,582K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RR8 by 2.56% over the last quarter.

