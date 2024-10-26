Argus Research Upgrades Baker Hughes (BKR)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Baker Hughes (NasdaqGS:BKR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baker Hughes is $44.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of $37.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Baker Hughes is 26,860MM, a decrease of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.34%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 1,129,735K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,015K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,542K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 82.27% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 46,059K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,592K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,768K shares , representing a decrease of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 16.86% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,551K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,582K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Baker Hughes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.