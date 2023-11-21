Argus Research Upgrades American International Group (AIG)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.22% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is 73.51. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.22% from its latest reported closing price of 64.36.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 49,158MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1785 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.42%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 782,280K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,594K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,008K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,265K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,301K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,273K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 85.41% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,874K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,563K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 4.25% over the last quarter.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

