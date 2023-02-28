Argus Research Upgrades Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

On February 28, 2023, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Airbnb, Inc. from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb, Inc. is $127.25. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $123.53.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb, Inc. is $9,583MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.81, a decrease of 5.48%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,402K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,331K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 24.83% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,046K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 11,828K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,685K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 20.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,712K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,130K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 29.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,191K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 99.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb, Inc.. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.37%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 314,774K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

