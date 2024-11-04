Argus Research Upgrades AbbVie (ABBV)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $205.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of $200.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 55,243MM, a decrease of 0.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,859 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.74%, an increase of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 1,473,635K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,780K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 53,558K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,258K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,322K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,602K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,099K shares , representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,682K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,495K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

