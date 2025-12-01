Argus Research Reiterates Kimco Realty (KIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Argus Research reiterated coverage of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $24.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $20.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,830MM, a decrease of 13.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.23%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 731,992K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 42,735K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,892K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,256K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,277K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,870K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,325K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,992K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,097K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 90.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,202K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,880K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 10.58% over the last quarter.

