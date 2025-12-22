Argus Research Reiterates Carnival Corporation (CCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Argus Research reiterated coverage of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is $35.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of $32.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 24,542MM, a decrease of 7.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44, an increase of 48.10% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.21%, an increase of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 986,091K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 36,110K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 44.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,741K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,282K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 38.56% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 31,912K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,128K shares , representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,803K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,114K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,767K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,617K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 48.22% over the last quarter.

