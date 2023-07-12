Argus Research Maintains United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is 65.35. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of 56.18.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 51,057MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1182 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.17%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.35% to 268,348K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 23,905K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,437K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,052K shares, representing an increase of 41.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 90.71% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,330K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares, representing an increase of 71.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 317.48% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,349K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,927K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

