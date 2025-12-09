Argus Research Maintains Smurfit Westrock (SW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.58% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smurfit Westrock is $54.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.94 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.58% from its latest reported closing price of $36.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smurfit Westrock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SW is 0.20%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 490,382K shares. The put/call ratio of SW is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,531K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,672K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 23,531K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 44.00% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 18,949K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 40.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,764K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,437K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,076K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SW by 12.82% over the last quarter.

