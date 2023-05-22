Argus Research Maintains Silk Road Medical (SILK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is 53.45. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 73.59% from its latest reported closing price of 30.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is 175MM, an increase of 15.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 56,093K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,245K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 27.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,967K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,967K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,462K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 43.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,729K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.