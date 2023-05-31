Argus Research Maintains Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Group is 85.21. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of 80.26.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Group is 12,882MM, an increase of 20.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Group. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 241,005K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 2.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,719K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,990K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 27.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 28,631K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,042K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 24.80% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,970K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 18.89% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 16,388K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,589K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,714K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

