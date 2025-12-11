Argus Research Maintains Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt (RIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt is $78.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.99 to a high of $107.09. The average price target represents an increase of 2.91% from its latest reported closing price of $76.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt is 50,566MM, a decrease of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIO is 0.32%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 139,960K shares. The put/call ratio of RIO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 19,120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,563K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 6.27% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,932K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,880K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,279K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,716K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 39.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 81.82% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 3,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.