Argus Research Maintains Quanta Services (PWR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is 225.01. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of 209.09.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 18,348MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.45%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 162,285K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,671K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,572K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,690K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,062K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 6,280K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,258K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,991K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,219K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Quanta Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

