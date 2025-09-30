Argus Research Maintains Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $97.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.32 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of $87.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,273MM, a decrease of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.19%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 151,668K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,095K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,465K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,655K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 10.17% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,453K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 0.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,265K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing a decrease of 26.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,249K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 13.57% over the last quarter.

