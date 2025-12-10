Argus Research Maintains Oshkosh (OSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.94% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $151.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from its latest reported closing price of $126.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 9,086MM, a decrease of 12.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.20%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 71,306K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,620K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,527K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 15.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,063K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,896K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 9.57% over the last quarter.

