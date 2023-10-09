Argus Research Maintains Mckesson (MCK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Mckesson (NYSE:MCK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mckesson is 488.32. The forecasts range from a low of 431.27 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of 445.29.

The projected annual revenue for Mckesson is 288,936MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.65.

Mckesson Declares $0.62 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $445.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 1.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mckesson. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.41%, a decrease of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 127,028K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,440K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 13.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,224K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,713K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 823.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,229K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,147K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 145.12% over the last quarter.

Mckesson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, its employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful - all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a 'Most Admired Company' in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a 'Best Place to Work' by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly.

