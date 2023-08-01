Argus Research Maintains Linde Plc. (LIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Linde Plc. (NYSE:LIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linde Plc. is 410.55. The forecasts range from a low of 342.39 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of 390.67.

The projected annual revenue for Linde Plc. is 34,767MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde Plc.. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.74%, an increase of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 467,268K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,239K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,012K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,082K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,855K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,891K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,058K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 82.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,766K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,698K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,493K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,429K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Linde Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). The company lives its mission of making its world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making the customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

