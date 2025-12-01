Stocks
Argus Research Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Buy Recommendation

December 01, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $67.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $79.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $69.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 15,613MM, an increase of 27.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.17%, an increase of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 378,884K shares. LVS / Las Vegas Sands Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,041K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,294K shares , representing a decrease of 44.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 19.99% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,141K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares , representing an increase of 71.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 216.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,644K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,884K shares , representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 7.64% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 10,612K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,242K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 1.13% over the last quarter.

