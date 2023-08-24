Argus Research Maintains Idex (IEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Idex (NYSE:IEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idex is 238.08. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of 222.75.

The projected annual revenue for Idex is 3,311MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.60.

Idex Declares $0.64 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 received the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $222.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 1.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idex. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEX is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 85,761K shares. The put/call ratio of IEX is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,974K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410K shares, representing a decrease of 48.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 41.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,730K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing an increase of 24.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,376K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 87.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,339K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,108K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Idex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEX is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you're driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It's likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX is proud to say that IDEX now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives.

