Argus Research Maintains Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services (JBHT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services is $197.10. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from its latest reported closing price of $178.41.

The projected annual revenue for Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services is $15,301MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Equity Index Fund Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 2.88% over the last quarter.

BBTLX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Large Cap Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 83.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Wahed Invest holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.28%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 93,811K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

