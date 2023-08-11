Argus Research Maintains Hershey (HSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hershey is 271.05. The forecasts range from a low of 235.33 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.12% from its latest reported closing price of 223.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 11,089MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.40%, a decrease of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 181,907K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hershey Trust holds 57,112K shares representing 27.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,112K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 0.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,546K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,489K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,430K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,570K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Hershey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.