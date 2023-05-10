Argus Research Maintains HCA Holdings (HCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Holdings is 313.70. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from its latest reported closing price of 274.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Holdings is 63,388MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1843 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.48%, an increase of 21.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 204,117K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,369K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,998K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 10,585K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,040K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 70.09% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,671K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,543K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 8.66% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 6,467K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 2.14% over the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

See all HCA Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.