Argus Research Maintains Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ethan Allen Interiors is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of 34.89.

The projected annual revenue for Ethan Allen Interiors is 822MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ethan Allen Interiors. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETD is 0.14%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 27,055K shares. The put/call ratio of ETD is 5.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,664K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 719K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 17.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 706K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 647K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 591K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative home accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

