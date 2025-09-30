Argus Research Maintains Electronic Arts (EA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Argus Research maintained coverage of Electronic Arts (NasdaqGS:EA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is $177.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $201.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is 9,204MM, an increase of 23.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.28%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 283,698K shares. The put/call ratio of EA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,797K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,588K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,057K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,232K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 3.51% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,035K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,644K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,749K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 3.10% over the last quarter.

