Argus Research Maintains Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 69.56. The forecasts range from a low of 58.84 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.55% from its latest reported closing price of 62.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.29%, an increase of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 145,908K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 10,806K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,972K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 58.22% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,422K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 59.10% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 4,445K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,428K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 3,100K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.