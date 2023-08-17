Argus Research Maintains Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 151.81. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of 149.99.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 1,876MM, a decrease of 51.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 98,116K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,275K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,477K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,470K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,280K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 114.93% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

