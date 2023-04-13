Argus Research Maintains Booking Holdings (BKNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is $2,822.76. The forecasts range from a low of $2,121.00 to a high of $3,601.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2,547.25.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is $19,506MM, an increase of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $125.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

E Fund Management Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Flex Cap Growth Vip Fund Class 2 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs & holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.50%, a decrease of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 40,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Booking Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

