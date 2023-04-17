Argus Research Maintains Biogen (BIIB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $327.50. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $292.24.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is $9,565MM, a decrease of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRWIX - AMG Managers Brandywine Fund Class I holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 51.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 90.01% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 71.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 45.59% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - Health Sciences Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 92.02% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 84K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.41%, an increase of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 135,735K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

