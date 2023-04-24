Argus Research Maintains Badger Meter (BMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Argus Research maintained coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is 137.02. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.02% from its latest reported closing price of 135.64.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is 600MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

Badger Meter Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $135.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 11.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.26%, an increase of 37.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 28,186K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,169K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,003K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing a decrease of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 887K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 777K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 7.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

